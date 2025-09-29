After publication of US-backed peace plan: Trump, Netanyahu hold press conference

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a joint statement Monday evening at the White House after a meeting that focused on the American plan to end the war in Gaza.

The two leaders spoke in the White House ballroom, a hall often used for historic announcements, with Israeli media broadcasting the remarks live. Their appearance followed hours of anticipation over Trump’s “21-point plan,” a proposal circulated to the parties ahead of the meeting.

Shortly before the press conference, the White House published Trump's full plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip .

Asked before the talks whether a deal was possible, Trump replied: “I am convinced there will be.” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said envoy Steve Witkoff had distributed the plan in detail and that the president expected both sides to agree. “To reach a reasonable deal for both, they will each need to give something up, and they may leave the table somewhat unsatisfied,” she said. “But in the end, that’s how we will end this conflict.”

Netanyahu pressed to apologize to Qatar

During the meeting, Trump initiated a phone call in which Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani for the Israeli strike in Doha that killed a Qatari security officer and failed to eliminate senior Hamas leaders.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Netanyahu apologized for the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty. The demand for an apology came directly from the American president, who previously said Israel had pledged not to take further action in Qatar. Doha is now demanding compensation for the slain officer’s family.

Hamas says it was excluded

Against the backdrop of the Washington talks, senior Hamas official Taher al-Nounou told the Qatari network Al-Araby that Hamas was not part of the negotiations over the U.S. initiative. “So far there have been no direct or indirect discussions on the plan,” he said, adding that Hamas knew of it only through media leaks.

He insisted that Hamas would not give up its weapons and tied the release of Israeli hostages to a complete end to the war and an IDF withdrawal from Gaza. Hamas, he said, was prepared to discuss a long-term cease-fire and had accepted an Egyptian proposal for an independent administration in Gaza.

U.S. frustration with Netanyahu

Politico reported that White House officials see Netanyahu as increasingly isolated, not only from Washington but also within his own coalition. American officials said Israel’s Doha strike earlier this month contradicted the advice of senior Israeli security officials, strained ties with Qatar and left Trump “exploding with anger” during a phone call with Netanyahu.

According to Reuters, Arab states convinced Trump that annexation of the West Bank was unacceptable, prompting him to declare publicly that Israel would not be allowed to move forward with it. Saudi Arabia delivered a blunt message: “There will be no normalization with Israel and no joining the Abraham Accords without a commitment to a two-state solution, including a viable Palestinian state.”