Yevgeniya Blinder identified as second victim in Iran missile strike on Rishon Lezion

Blinder, a nursing assistant in her 60s, killed alongside Israel Aloni, 73, in Iran’s missile attack on central Israel; over 200 injured nationwide in nighttime assault

Meir Turgeman|
Authorities on Saturday night identified Yevgeniya Blinder, a nursing assistant in her 60s, as the second civilian casualty of Iran's nighttime missile strike on Rishon Lezion.
The first victim was Israel Aloni, 73, who was killed when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a residential street without any advance alert, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service and local officials.
2 View gallery
נזקי הפגיעה הישירה בראשון לציוןנזקי הפגיעה הישירה בראשון לציון
Imapct site of Iranian ballistic missile in Rishon Lezion
(Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
Also that night, another missile hit the city of Ramat Gan, claiming the life of Etti Cohen Angel, 74, and wounding more than 60 others.
The attack in Rishon Lezion struck between two homes, flattening cars and injuring at least 20 people. Rescue teams pulled an infant from the rubble—a moment one firefighter described as “a great miracle.” The missile destroyed parts of Aloni’s home; he was found in a semi-basement rather than a protected room. First responders said the house’s front door had been blown onto him.
2 View gallery
ישראל אלוני ואתי כהן אנג'לישראל אלוני ואתי כהן אנג'ל
Etti Cohen Angel and Israel Aloni
(Photo: from social media)
Magen David Adom reported that since the start of Operation Rising Lion, 204 people have been treated: three died, two remain in serious condition, seven moderately injured, 159 with minor injuries and 33 treated for shock
