Yevgeniya Blinder identified as second victim in Iran missile strike on Rishon Lezion

Authorities on Saturday night identified Yevgeniya Blinder, a nursing assistant in her 60s, as the second civilian casualty of Iran's nighttime missile strike on Rishon Lezion.
The first victim was Israel Aloni, 73, who was killed when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a residential street without any advance alert, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service and local officials.
Also that night, another missile hit the city of Ramat Gan, claiming the life of Etti Cohen Angel, 74, and wounding more than 60 others.
The attack in Rishon Lezion struck between two homes, flattening cars and injuring at least 20 people. Rescue teams pulled an infant from the rubble—a moment one firefighter described as “a great miracle.” The missile destroyed parts of Aloni’s home; he was found in a semi-basement rather than a protected room. First responders said the house’s front door had been blown onto him.
Magen David Adom reported that since the start of Operation Rising Lion, 204 people have been treated: three died, two remain in serious condition, seven moderately injured, 159 with minor injuries and 33 treated for shock