Netanyahu claims 'full responsibility' for the attack in Qatar as Israelis rejoice

An Israeli official said of the strike: “This is an event they did not expect. They were sure they had immunity in Doha, and we showed them there is no more immunity. Time will tell how this will affect the negotiations for a deal. In the short term, they will be in shock, but it is possible that if Hamas’ leadership has been wiped out, this may actually bring the war closer to its end — because Hamas in Gaza will finally understand it is alone.”