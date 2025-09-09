Netanyahu claims 'full responsibility' for the attack in Qatar as Israelis rejoice

Israeli leaders from both the coalition and opposition praised the historic strike in Qatar on Tuesday, in which senior Hamas leaders abroad were targeted in the capital, Doha. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed 'full responsibility for the historic attack.
"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," the statement said.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in response to the attack: “Terrorists have no immunity and will never have immunity from Israel’s long arm anywhere in the world. A correct decision we made, and a perfect execution by the IDF and Shin Bet.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the attack a "historic decision."
“Jewish blood is no longer abandoned. The decision we made to strike those who brought upon us the Oct. 7 massacre is another historic decision in a line of important and historic decisions we have made,” he said.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid also welcomed the strike. “I congratulate the air force, the IDF, Shin Bet and all security forces on an extraordinary operation to thwart our enemies,”Lapid said.
Knesset member Gilad Kariv said that the "leaders of Hamas are condemned to death, every one of them,” but stressed: “Our hostages are not. Netanyahu’s test after 704 days is one: the swift return of all the hostages and the end of the war. That is the test.”
“There is justice, and there is a judge,” Economy Minister Nir Barkat wrote on X. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi declared: “So may all Your enemies perish, O Lord. Israel’s long arm will not be shortened against any enemy, whoever they may be. I congratulate the prime minister, the cabinet, the IDF and the security forces on a precise and deadly operation. Am Yisrael Chai.”
The historic strike was aimed at senior Hamas officials who, according to reports, had convened to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a hostage deal. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and air force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar personally oversaw the operation due to its high sensitivity, in part because of the target’s proximity to Iran’s air defense systems.
According to reports, senior Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Mashaal, Mohammed Darwish, Razi Hammad and Izzat al-Risheq were present at the meeting. Shortly after the strike, Al Arabiya reported that al-Hayya had been killed in the attack, while Qatar’s Al Araby channel claimed the strike specifically targeted his office. Later, sources told Saudi outlet Al Hadath that al-Hayya was killed along with Jabarin, Mashaal and Nizar Awadallah.
An Israeli official said of the strike: “This is an event they did not expect. They were sure they had immunity in Doha, and we showed them there is no more immunity. Time will tell how this will affect the negotiations for a deal. In the short term, they will be in shock, but it is possible that if Hamas’ leadership has been wiped out, this may actually bring the war closer to its end — because Hamas in Gaza will finally understand it is alone.”