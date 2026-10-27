'I felt like I had Jew stamped on my forehead': BBC settles antisemitism dispute with producer

The BBC has agreed to pay more than £400,000 (about $534,000) to Jewish producer Lucie Kon, who alleged that she faced antisemitic remarks from colleagues and was pushed out of her job after complaining about the treatment of Jewish employees following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The settlement was reached without an admission of liability by the British broadcaster, after Kon threatened legal action over alleged discrimination and unfair dismissal.

Kohn, 57, worked at the BBC for 22 years and was involved in documentary productions that won prestigious awards. She was among the executive producers of "We Will Dance Again," a documentary about the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, and "Mr. Nobody Against Putin," which won this year's Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Gallery Lucie Kon said she does not believe the BBC as a whole is antisemitic ( Photo: Screenshot/YouTube )

In an interview with The Telegraph, Kon said her Jewish identity had never been an issue at work for many years, but that the atmosphere changed dramatically after October 7. She described a conversation with a colleague in which she said Hamas terrorists were evil, only to receive the response, "So are Zionists." On another occasion, she said, a colleague told her to consider what had driven Hamas to carry out the attack.

"I really did feel like I had Jew stamped on my forehead," Kon said, describing the change she experienced. According to her account, instead of being regarded as a journalist and producer who happened to be Jewish, she began to feel that colleagues viewed her primarily through her Jewish identity and the political positions they attributed to her.

One of the central disputes involved Kon's efforts to advance a documentary about the Hamas attack at the Nova music festival. She said there were demands for the film to present the events in a broader context and examine the reasons behind the attack. Kon alleged that her ability to cover the subject objectively was questioned because she was Jewish, and that she was told she could not oversee the project because she was biased.

Kon also recalled a colleague telling her that if she wanted to describe Hamas members as terrorists, she should apply the same label to Israel. Following these and other remarks, she said she raised concerns about the treatment of Jewish employees with BBC management and established a support group for Jewish staff members.

In January 2024, Kon filed a formal internal complaint. After an investigation lasting approximately five months, she was informed that her complaint had not been upheld. Her subsequent appeal was also rejected.

From the documentary #NOVA ( Photo: Courtesy of Yes )

Kon said the stress later affected her health, forcing her to take sick leave. The broadcaster subsequently informed her that her position was at risk because of organizational restructuring. Her employment with the BBC ended in April 2026, shortly after a documentary she had helped produce won an Oscar.

Kon pursued legal action alleging discrimination, harassment and unfair dismissal. The BBC ultimately agreed to pay her more than £400,000 but did not admit liability for her allegations. According to reports, the settlement also included a correction concerning how her name appeared in the credits for "Mr. Nobody Against Putin."

Kohn also sought a formal apology and a meeting with the BBC's new director-general, Matt Brittin, but said both requests were rejected.

A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster does not comment on individual personnel matters and that antisemitism of any kind is not tolerated within the organization.

In a separate statement cited in reports, the BBC said its internal investigation had not upheld Kon's allegations of antisemitism, but acknowledged that the handling of the matter had revealed shortcomings and had a personal impact on her. The broadcaster also expressed appreciation for her years of service and contributions.

Kon stressed that she does not believe the BBC as a whole is antisemitic. However, she argued that antisemitism and groupthink remain problems within the organization, making it difficult for employees to express views that differ from those prevailing in their workplace.