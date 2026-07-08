IDF finds missing 1948 soldier’s grave after 15-year investigation

The IDF announced that 78 years after Operation “Harel,” the remains of Pvt. Yaakov Zrihann, whose burial place had been unknown, have been located. As part of an investigation by the IDF Missing Persons Branch that lasted 15 years, Zarian was found in a mass grave at Kiryat Anavim alongside seven other IDF soldiers who participated in the operation’s convoys.
Zrihann’s sister, Yvonne Cohen, said: “For me, finding his burial place means the world. I will call my sons so they can recite the Kaddish over his grave for the first time.”
Zrihann immigrated to Israel from Casablanca, Morocco, in December 1947 as part of the Habonim Dror movement aboard the illegal immigrant ship HaPortzim. He joined the “Hasneh” training group at Kibbutz Ramat HaKovesh, which was preparing to move to Kibbutz Bror Hayil.
He enlisted on April 12, 1948, into the Transportation Corps and was assigned as an operational driver to the Etzioni Brigade.
As part of Operation “HaRel,” he took part in a convoy that reached Jerusalem on April 20, 1948, consisting of about 300 vehicles and armored vehicles. Zrihann was killed in a battle near Sha’ar HaGai along with 13 other members of the convoy and was buried on April 22 at the military cemetery in Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim.
“After years of intensive efforts, during which information was gathered to determine Yaakov’s fate, a special investigation team was established in 2024. The team carried out extensive and varied investigative activities to locate the burial place of Yaakov Zrihann,” the IDF said.
“The investigation included locating and analyzing documents, questioning witnesses, analyzing the terrain and conducting archaeological surveys. All of these led to the conclusion that Zrihann was buried at the Harel Brigade’s cemetery in Kiryat Anavim alongside seven other IDF fallen soldiers.”
Zrihann’s family members, including his sisters, were updated Tuesday evening by the IDF’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of the Casualty Brigade, Brig. Gen. Edna Ilyah, on the completion of the investigation and the resolution of the mystery surrounding his disappearance.
“In the coming period, closure will be brought after 78 years, and a state military ceremony will be held to add a memorial pillow bearing Yaakov Zrihann’s name at the cemetery in Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim,” the IDF said.
Ilyah said: “At the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation, an emotional moment of closure took place today — we informed Yaakov Zrihann’s family of the findings of the investigation and the discovery of their loved one, who fell in battle 78 years ago. It is a privilege for us to continue working out of a deep moral commitment to provide solace and support bereaved families.”