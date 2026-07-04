New York skies fill with 120 aircraft for America’s 250th Independence Day | Watch

New York’s skies hosted one of the largest flyovers in history Saturday as the United States marked 250 years of independence with a major air and sea display over the Hudson River.
The aerial show featured more than 120 U.S. military aircraft and aircraft from allied nations, alongside a live address by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
The massive flyover, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatic team, cut across the skies above the Hudson River and was held alongside Sail4th 250, a major maritime event in which 40 vessels from the United States and other countries sailed up the Hudson toward the George Washington Bridge. Organizers described it as the largest-ever parade of tall ships.
The evening’s official events were set to begin at 1:15 p.m. New York time, with live performances and broadcasts serving as the opening act for Macy’s massive fireworks show, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year. The fireworks display, expected to light up the sky around 2:25 p.m. New York time, is set to be unprecedented in scale, with launches from both the East River and the Hudson River.
The celebrations came as New Yorkers endured especially heavy heat. City authorities opened crowded cooling centers, extended hours at public pools and urged residents to check on elderly neighbors after Central Park recorded 104 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week for the first time in 14 years.
The Fourth of July events were taking place nationwide. In Philadelphia, organizers buried a time capsule that will remain sealed until 2276. In Boston, the traditional parade and Boston Pops fireworks show were planned. In St. Louis, singer Miranda Lambert was set to perform beneath the Gateway Arch, while Los Angeles was hosting an America 250 show led by Queen Latifah and Chaka Khan. In Chicago, Navy Pier was preparing for its largest and longest fireworks show ever.
The biggest celebrations, however, were set for Washington, where President Donald Trump was to lead the Salute to America 250 event on the National Mall, followed by fireworks and a projection display on the Washington Monument.
At the same time, in Annapolis, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was expected to deliver an Independence Day address offering a Democratic counterpoint to the Trump-led celebrations.