'Hamas must be eliminated': Biden, Harris lament murder of Israeli-American hostage

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed on Sunday the IDF’s report confirming six hostages including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was an American citizen, were murdered by Hamas terrorists and their bodies recovered by troops near Rafah.

“I am devastated and outraged," he said. “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

3 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP )

“I am heartbroken by the news of his death,” Biden added. “Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world.”

The president also talked about Hersh’s parents, Jon and Rachel , saying, “I have gotten to know his parents, they have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions.”

“I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible,” he said.

3 View gallery From top left: Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi ( Photo: Courtesy )

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris also released a statement following the news. “On October 7, Hersh Goldberg-Polin—an American citizen—was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was just 23 years old, attending a music festival with friends. We now know he was murdered by Hamas. His body was recovered today in the tunnels under Rafah, along with five other hostages.”

“Doug and my prayers are with Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s parents, and with everyone who knew and loved Hersh,” she added. “When I met with Jon and Rachel earlier this year, I told them: You are not alone. That remains true as they mourn this terrible loss. Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing.”

“Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world,” she said. “From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying.”

3 View gallery U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris ( Photo: AFP )

“The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel—and American citizens in Israel—must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades. President Biden and I will never waver in our commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza,” she added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the news, writing on his X account, “Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hero who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness. Our hearts break for Jon, Rachel, and their entire family, as well as the other families who found out today their loved ones won’t be coming home. May their memory be a blessing.”

“The killing of these hostages only further confirms Hamas’s depravity. It should release all the hostages immediately. We will continue to work with our partners in the region to secure an agreement without delay that frees the remaining hostages,” he added.