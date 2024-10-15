Terrorist cell responsible for Tel Aviv suicide bombing apprehended

Two months after the explosion that rocked southern Tel Aviv, which a suicide bomber set off injuring a 33-year-old man, Israel Police and the Shin Bet revealed that they apprehended the cell that orchestrated the attack. In a synchronized operation, Tel Aviv’s Central Unit and the Shin Bet detained eight terrorists, along with the driver who drove the suicide bomber from Shu'afat refugee camp to the Tel Aviv explosion site. Indictments are set for a military court on Tuesday.
Investigations traced the cell’s roots to a Hamas network operating along the Nablus-Turkey corridor. Under the guidance of Hamas leadership in Turkey, the cell executed the attack, targeting a bustling area. During the probe, two ready-to-use explosive devices, each weighing 8.8 lbs., were surrendered, planned for further attacks in Israel.
Following the August evening's powerful blast, extensive police forces, including explosive ordinance disposal units and forensic teams, scoured the scene. Shin Bet and police identified the bomber as Ja'far Muna, a Hamas operative from Nablus. The investigation exposed a terror infrastructure, directed by a Hamas commander in Turkey, aiming to carry out suicide attacks in Israel.
Simultaneously, the Shin Bet and IDF apprehended Hamas operatives from Nablus, who led the infrastructure and coordinated with Abada Bilal, a senior Hamas figure in Turkey, released in the deal that brought Gilad Shalit back from Hamas captivity in 2011. Under his direction, the suicide bombing was executed. The investigation uncovered that one operative traveled to Turkey multiple times, securing funds for explosives and receiving bomb-making training from Hamas personnel.
Eight terrorists were arrested on suspicions of executing and planning the attack. At the investigation's conclusion, a prosecutor's statement was filed against them, and the military prosecution will continue with terror-related indictments on Tuesday. An additional indictment is expected for an East Jerusalem resident from Beit Hanina, who transported the suicide bomber from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.
In a joint statement, Shin Bet and police declared: "The investigation clearly highlights the entrenchment of Hamas' command in Turkey and the extensive efforts by Hamas' overseas leadership to inflame the region and carry out suicide bombings in Israel."
