Blame game in Iran after the fall of ally Assad's regime, report

A "blame game" is unfolding in Tehran, according to an official in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC) on Tuesday, after the fall of the Assad regime and what appears to be the collapse of the Iranian axis established to spread the influence of Iran in the Middle East.

An Iranian official told the British Telegraph newspaper that no one could have envisioned Assad fleeing Syria after the efforts of the past decade to keep him in power, not because he was much loved in Tehran but because the Iranians wanted to be close to Hezbollah and the Israeli border.

Iran had invested millions of dollars in the support of Assad's regime after it intervened in the Syrian civil war. But Assad fled his country shortly before the rebels reached Damascus after their surprise uprising that began when the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, Iran's main proxy, came into effect.

The official who spoke to the Telegraph said that Iran needed someone on the ground to receive arms, but everyone had either been killed or escaped. Now, he said the Iranians are trying to understand what was happening and how dangerous the situation was for Iran.

He said some of the blame is being directed at Esmail Qaani, the commander of the IRGC Qudz force for allowing the Syrian military to dissipate as it had done but no one dares tell him to his face that he must assume responsibility. He did nothing to prevent Iran's interests to dissolve. Iran's allies have fallen one after the other as he sat watching from Tehran, he said, warning that worse days were ahead.

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was expected to speak publicly on Wednesday about the recent developments. His office said Iran hoped to continue the "friendly" relations with Syria.