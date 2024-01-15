IDF says grave concern for lives of two hostages after latest Hamas propaganda video

Army spokesman RADM Hagari says Itay Svirsky not shot by Israel forces, contrary to Hamas claims; received sign of life from Noa Argamani

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Monday evening there was grave concern for the lives of two Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including Itay Svirsky, 38.
The announcement comes in response to a propaganda video released by Hamas on Sunday which depicted Svirsky, Noa Argamani and another hostage whose family asked he not be named.
Itay Svirsky in Hamas captivity
“In addition to receiving a sign of life from Noam Aragmani, I am addressing the depiction in the video concerning the fate of Itay Svirsky and another hostage whose family has requested anonymity. Itay was not shot by our forces; this is a Hamas falsehood,” said Hagari.
“The building where they were held was not a target, and it was not attacked by our forces. In retrospect, we know we struck targets near the location where they were held; we are investigating the incident. There is a grave concern for the lives of two hostages, including Itay Svirsky."
