Drones hit buildings in Moscow, several downed on approach to capital - officials

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries, with air defense systems also destroying several drones on their approach to the Russian capital, Russian officials said early on Tuesday.

"All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel that several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow.

