IDF maps home of Dee family murderer ahead of demolition

IDF forces mapped the home of Hassan Katnani , one of the terrorists who murdered Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee in an attack in April.
Katnani and Mae'd al-Masri opened fire on the family car in the Jordan Rift killing sisters Maya and Rina Dee and critically injuring their mother Lucy who later succumbed to her wounds. The terrorists were shot and killed in an IDF raid earlier this month.
As the troops entered the Nablus camp, they encountered explosive devices and stones hurled at them and responded using riot control means. They also fired shots at a suspect who they observed hurling a fire bomb and explosive devices.
Palestinian video showed an IDF bulldozer operating in the camp and an explosion is heard.
In a separate location in Nablus the home of Hussam Aslim, who was involved in the terror attack that killed IDF Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch in October of 2022 was also mapped. There too troops encountered rioters hurling stones and explosive devices and responded with riot control measures, according to the military.
In a later report, the Palestinian Wafa news reported that heavy clashes broke out in the Shams refugee camp just east of Tulkarm when IDF troops entered the area and came under fire. At least one man was arrested.