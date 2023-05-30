IDF maps home of Dee family murderer ahead of demolition

Troops enter the Nablus refugee camp overnight to prepare the demolition of the home of Hassan Katnani and encounter rioters hurling stones and explosives

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
IDF forces mapped the home of Hassan Katnani , one of the terrorists who murdered Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee in an attack in April.
IDF soldier maps the home of a terrorist who murdered three members of the Dee family in April
IDF soldier maps the home of a terrorist who murdered three members of the Dee family in April
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Katnani and Mae'd al-Masri opened fire on the family car in the Jordan Rift killing sisters Maya and Rina Dee and critically injuring their mother Lucy who later succumbed to her wounds. The terrorists were shot and killed in an IDF raid earlier this month.
Troops enter Nablus refugee camp
As the troops entered the Nablus camp, they encountered explosive devices and stones hurled at them and responded using riot control means. They also fired shots at a suspect who they observed hurling a fire bomb and explosive devices.
Troops enter Nablus to map the home of a terrorist
Troops enter Nablus to map the home of a terrorist
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Palestinian video showed an IDF bulldozer operating in the camp and an explosion is heard.
In a separate location in Nablus the home of Hussam Aslim, who was involved in the terror attack that killed IDF Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch in October of 2022 was also mapped. There too troops encountered rioters hurling stones and explosive devices and responded with riot control measures, according to the military.
Troops enter Nablus to map the home of a terrorist
Troops enter Nablus to map the home of a terrorist
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In a later report, the Palestinian Wafa news reported that heavy clashes broke out in the Shams refugee camp just east of Tulkarm when IDF troops entered the area and came under fire. At least one man was arrested.
