Return to war? US forces remain as Trump warns: ‘We'll go right back to it very easily’

Domestic opposition to further escalation may complicate Trump’s position, particularly from

Vice President JD Vance

, who is expected to help lead negotiations with Iran in Pakistan. According to The New York Times, Vance was among the most prominent voices opposing a broader war, warning of regional chaos, heavy casualties, strain on U.S. munitions and the risk of disruptions in the

Strait of Hormuz

.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth