Two rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon

Less than a week after six rockets were launched toward Metula from Lebanon, air raid sirens sounded again in the Upper Galilee on Friday morning—this time in Kiryat Shmona. At 7:50 a.m., sirens were heard in the northern city for the first time since December, as well as in nearby communities. No injuries were reported.
The IDF said, “Following the alerts activated at 7:50 a.m. in Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona and Tel Hai, two launches from Lebanese territory were identified. One launch was intercepted, and the other fell within Lebanese territory.”
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of retaliation for the rocket fire, saying that "if there is no calm in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities, there will be no calm in Beirut either."
"The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for any fire toward the Galilee," he said in a statement. "We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7. We will ensure the security of Galilee residents and respond forcefully to any threat."
This past Saturday, the IDF intercepted three projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, out of at least six rockets that were fired—the first such attack in three and a half months.
Sirens were activated in Metula in the Upper Galilee, and in response the IDF struck a Hezbollah command center and dozens of the terror group’s launchers in southern Lebanon. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.