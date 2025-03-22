Israel launches second wave of airstrikes in Lebanon after rocket attack

Israel launched a second wave of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon on Saturday evening, hours after an initial raid following rocket fire toward the northern Israeli town of Metula.
According to the Defense Ministry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to expand its response against Hezbollah targets, following an initial round of strikes earlier in the day.
“The Lebanese government is responsible for everything that takes place within its territory,” the ministry said in a statement. “Israel will not tolerate attacks on its citizens or infringements on its sovereignty and will act decisively to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians and communities in the north.”
The IDF said fighter jets targeted dozens of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including rocket launch sites and a command center. Later strikes were also reported in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation.
Lebanese media reported Israeli attacks in the southern coastal city of Tyre and the Wadi Zibqin area. Explosions were also reported in the eastern Bekaa region, indicating strikes deeper into Lebanese territory than previous operations.
The IDF said six rockets were fired toward Metula in the morning. Three landed inside Lebanese territory and the rest were intercepted by Israeli air defenses. Lebanese forces later located makeshift rocket launchers north of the Litani River.
In the first wave of airstrikes, at least four people were reported killed in Lebanon, with several others wounded, according to local reports. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a warning about the potential for further escalation.
Hezbollah has denied involvement in the morning’s rocket fire. A member of the group in Lebanon’s parliament told Qatari outlet The New Arab that Hezbollah had informed the country’s leadership it was not behind the attack and had no interest in increased hostilities.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s actions and called on international observers to prevent further violations of the cease-fire. His office urged Lebanon’s military to protect civilians and contain the violence.