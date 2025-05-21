Next round of Iran-US talks to take place on May 23, Oman says

Oman's foreign minister announced that a fifth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled to take place Friday in Rome, continuing the Gulf state's role as a quiet mediator between the long-time adversaries. The statement, made on the social media platform X, has not yet been confirmed by officials in Tehran or Washington.
Oman has frequently served as a neutral facilitator, helping to bridge communication between Iran and the U.S. as tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security continue to rise.
The announcement comes just as Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, reiterated Tehran’s firm stance on uranium enrichment. “I have said it before, and I repeat it again: uranium enrichment in Iran will continue — with or without an agreement,” Araghchi said on state television Wednesday.
While emphasizing that Iran has not abandoned diplomacy, Araghchi noted that Tehran is still reviewing its participation in the upcoming round of talks. He accused the U.S. of making excessive demands and said that Iran remains at the table to “defend the rights of the Iranian people.”
The indirect negotiations aim to place limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing U.S.-imposed economic sanctions. However, little progress has been made, and prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain. On Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast doubt on the talks' effectiveness, saying, “I don’t think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results.”
Iran’s nuclear program has rapidly advanced since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal under President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action if diplomacy fails. Iran now enriches uranium up to 60% purity—just short of weapons-grade levels—and maintains a growing stockpile, heightening fears in both Washington and Jerusalem.
Israel has repeatedly warned that it may act unilaterally to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, further escalating regional tensions already heightened by the ongoing war in Gaza.
The original nuclear accord capped enrichment at 3.67% and limited Iran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms. Since its collapse, the limits have been abandoned, with negotiations offering the only remaining path to containment.