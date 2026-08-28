‘Our victory is to bring life’: Former hostage Elkana Bohbot welcomes daughter

a little sister for their eldest son, Re’em. The former hostage announced the news on his Instagram account Friday morning.

a little sister for their eldest son, Re’em. The former hostage announced the news on his Instagram account Friday morning.

. He returned to Israel last October and was reunited with Rebecca and Re’em. A few months later, the couple learned they were expecting another child and in April publicly announced the pregnancy.

. He returned to Israel last October and was reunited with Rebecca and Re’em. A few months later, the couple learned they were expecting another child and in April publicly announced the pregnancy.

The birth also represents the closing of a family circle. During his father’s captivity, Re’em asked his mother why he did not have any siblings and said he wanted a sister. Rebecca explained that they had to wait for his father to come home.

The birth also represents the closing of a family circle. During his father’s captivity, Re’em asked his mother why he did not have any siblings and said he wanted a sister. Rebecca explained that they had to wait for his father to come home.

The birth also represents the closing of a family circle. During his father’s captivity, Re’em asked his mother why he did not have any siblings and said he wanted a sister. Rebecca explained that they had to wait for his father to come home.

Elkana said he thought about it while in the tunnels in Gaza as well.

Elkana said he thought about it while in the tunnels in Gaza as well.

Elkana said he thought about it while in the tunnels in Gaza as well.