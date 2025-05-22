Israeli EU envoy says world tired of war| 'How many times can we tell the Bibas story?'

Israeli Ambassador to the European Union Haim Regev warned on Wednesday of a growing erosion in European support for Israel, as international pressure mounts to end the war in Gaza more than a year and seven months after the October 7 massacre.
“There’s no diplomatic tsunami but there is definitely a shift we must take seriously,” Regev said during a press briefing with Israeli reporters in Brussels. Referring to European impatience over the ongoing fighting and the fate of the hostages, Regev remarked, “We’ve talked to them for a year and a half about the hostages. How many times can we tell the Bibas story? They’re saying, ‘End the war and release the hostages.’”
Regev noted that distressing images from Gaza—particularly of starving infants and children with empty pots—are swaying public opinion across Europe. “Europe can’t ignore these horrific images,” he said.
“The support we received at the start of the war has evaporated. Europe wants the war to end so it can focus on more pressing issues: the war in Ukraine, the trade dispute with the U.S., migration and other priorities.”
He also criticized inflammatory statements made by members of Israel’s Security Cabinet, saying such comments complicate diplomatic efforts. “These remarks hurt us,” Regev said, adding that statements by opposition figures like Yair Golan and Moshe 'Bogie' Ya’alon were also damaging.
Regev expressed deeper concern over France’s initiative to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN conference in June. “That’s much more troubling,” he said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Addressing speculation about the potential cancellation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Regev said he isn’t concerned. “With fairly high confidence, I can say there won’t be a consensus for a full or even partial suspension,” he said.
“While 17 out of 27 EU member states support a review of the agreement, major and influential countries oppose any cancellation. That’s the result of intense diplomatic work by the Foreign Ministry in recent weeks.”
Regev said he believes the current diplomatic slide can be halted if humanitarian aid is restored to Gaza and conditions improve on the ground.
His comments come amid a sharp downturn in Israel’s diplomatic standing, with several Western powers threatening sanctions and even Washington warning that “U.S. President Donald Trump wants the war in Gaza to end.”