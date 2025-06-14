Russia, China condemn Israel's attacks on Iran in UN Security Council

China condemned what it called, 'Israel's violations of Iran's sovereignty , security and territorial integrity' in a meeting of the UN Security Council late on Friday, and urged Israel to immediately stop all risky military actions.

"China opposes the intensification of contradictions and the expansion of conflicts, and is deeply concerned about the consequences that may be brought about by Israel's actions," China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said.

4 View gallery UN Security Council meets on Israel, Iran attacks ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / AFP )

4 View gallery China's permanent representative to the UN Fu Cong, talks to Iran Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani ( Photo: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters )

China was seriously concerned about the negative impact of the current developments on diplomatic negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, said Fu.

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said Israel was pushing the region to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe. "This completely unprovoked attack, no matter what Israel says to the contrary, is a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law,” he said, expressing Russia’s “strong condemnation” of the strikes.

4 View gallery Russian UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / AFP )

He accused “Western members” of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – of contributing to the current crisis through their policies toward Iran and its nuclear program. “They have been doing everything to fuel the escalation and essentially incited it,” he told ambassadors.

4 View gallery Danny Danon ( Photo:Evan Schneider / ÜN photo/ )

Iran accused the United States of being complicit in Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic, which Washington denied, telling Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would "be wise" to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani accused Israel of seeking "to kill diplomacy, to sabotage negotiations, and to drag the region into wider conflict," and he said Washington's complicity was "beyond doubt".

"Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit," Iravani told the Security Council. "By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences."

Israel's UN envoy, Danny Danon, accused Iran of taking steps toward building a nuclear arsenal and criticized members of the UN Security Council for failing to act and rein in Tehran. “Israel did not act recklessly – we waited,” he said.

“This was an act of national preservation. It was one we undertook alone, not because we wanted to, but because we were left no other option.”



