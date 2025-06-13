Trump distances US from Israeli strike, urges Iran to return to talks

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that the United States was informed in advance of Israel’s military strikes on Iran but did not take part in the operation.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized that “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb,” adding that Washington still hopes to return to the negotiating table with Tehran. “We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” he said, hinting at the reported deaths of senior Iranian officials in the strikes .

Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Iran

Trump stressed that the U.S. will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. He added that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) remains on high alert and that the administration's objective continues to be a diplomatic resolution.

According to Fox News reporter Bret Baier, who spoke with Trump shortly after the Israeli operation began, the president had spoken multiple times with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days. U.S. officials had also contacted at least one Middle Eastern ally ahead of the operation to clarify that the U.S. would not be militarily involved but still supported efforts to pressure Iran back into negotiations.

Fox News also reported that the U.S. recently replenished Israel’s Iron Dome interceptor stockpiles. Senior administration officials confirmed that several high-ranking Iranian figures were killed in the strikes. While reiterating that U.S. forces were not directly involved, they acknowledged that Washington had prior knowledge of the Israeli plan and was not surprised.

Earlier, Reuters cited U.S. officials saying negotiations with Iran were still scheduled to resume Sunday, despite the escalation. The White House later confirmed Trump would attend a National Security Council meeting Friday morning.

Though the airstrikes were carried out solely by the Israeli Air Force, sources in Jerusalem emphasized that the operation was not unilateral. Contrary to comments by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli officials said the strikes were coordinated with the Trump administration and that Trump had given Iran a 60-day ultimatum to reach a deal—Israel struck on the 61st day.

According to Israeli security sources, recent public statements by the U.S. and Israel were strategically coordinated to lull Tehran into a false sense of security. The sources added that American forces may join further strikes if the initial results prove effective. The expected duration of hostilities is at least two weeks, they said.

In response to the strikes, Iranian military spokesperson Abu al-Fadl Shakarchi accused the U.S. of aiding Israel and threatened retaliation: “Israel acted with U.S. help and attacked residential areas. It will pay a heavy price and should expect a strong response.”

The Israeli operation, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, began early Friday and is described by the IDF as a "precise and focused campaign" targeting Iran’s nuclear and long-range missile capabilities. Israeli aircraft struck multiple sites across Iran, prompting emergency sirens nationwide. Home Front Command has ordered residents to stay near shelters from 3:00 a.m., stating that alerts will give at least 10 minutes’ warning of incoming missile fire.

Ahead of the strikes, the Washington Post reported that Trump administration officials had told Israel it would not offer military assistance if an attack on Iran occurred “in the coming days.” In a rare statement on social media platform X, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote: “At our Embassy in Jerusalem and closely following the situation. We will remain here all night. 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!'"