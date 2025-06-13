IDF decapitates Iran’s military leadership in major strike, shoots down drones headed for Israel

The IDF is intercepting drones launched by Iran before they can enter Israeli airspace, military officials said Friday morning, urging residents to follow Home Front Command directives for safety.

According to officials, over 100 Iranian drones, already en route to Israel , were launched from multiple locations, including Iraq.

Sirens sounding across Jordan amid Iranian attack on Israel

Sirens sounded across Jordan following the drone launches, and the Royal Jordanian Air Force reported that its aircraft and air-defense systems intercepted several missiles and drones that had entered Jordanian airspace. A military source said the Jordanian forces are “on high alert to protect Jordan’s skies and the nation’s safety,” operating around the clock to secure its land, sea and air borders and prevent any breach.

A security official in Israel said that Iran planned a combined ground-to-ground missile and drone barrage, but the Israeli Air Force was able to strike deployment sites and disrupt the offensive.

According to reports from Britain’s Times, the UK government has ruled out military defense support for Israel in the event of an Iranian attack.

Iranian forces responded by denouncing Israel as a “terrorist Zionist entity” that has crossed all red lines, promising unrestricted retaliation. Meanwhile, Iran’s defense minister declared that its forces are “prepared for years of war,” warning that the “terrorist Zionist entity should await a harsh and decisive response from Iran's armed forces.”

Israeli airstrikes across Iran overnight killed dozens of senior Iranian officials, including the Islamic Republic’s top military leaders, in a sweeping offensive targeting Iran’s strategic command structure, Israeli security sources said Friday.

According to the IDF, the operation eliminated three of the highest-ranking military commanders in Iran: Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami , and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command and deputy chief of staff. Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency confirmed Bagheri’s death.

Iran International, an opposition media outlet, reported that senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, was also killed. Earlier reports indicated he had been severely wounded in a strike on his home. A security official said there are growing indications that the Iranian military leadership and its senior nuclear scientists have been killed in Israel's opening strike on Iran.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effi Defrin said more than 200 Israeli fighter jets, guided by precision intelligence from the military’s Intelligence Directorate, struck over 100 targets across Iran overnight, including locations where senior commanders were believed to be hiding. A senior Israeli military official noted this was “the first time aircraft have flown to such depth and scale” inside Iranian territory.

Iranian media reported at least 50 injured in a strike north of Tehran and five killed with around 20 wounded in the capital. In response, Iranian authorities appointed interim commanders: Amir Habibollah Sayyari to lead the armed forces and Ahmad Vahidi to head the IRGC.

The Iranian government condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them “a cowardly operation.” A statement released by Tehran declared, “We have never hesitated to defend our homeland and never will. These Israeli attacks and the assassinations of our commanders prove the Zionist regime is a terrorist entity. They understand only the language of force.”

Damage from the attack in Iran





The statement added that Iran had initiated “defensive, political and legal steps to ensure Israel regrets its actions,” and called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene. “The revenge is near. The end of this story will be written by Iran,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah-aligned Al Mayadeen TV reported that Iran has pulled out of the next round of talks with the United States, which had been scheduled for Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier expressed hope for a return to negotiations despite the Israeli operation.

Reuters, citing two Israeli officials, reported that Israel is preparing for a significant Iranian retaliation in the coming hours, which may include the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Sirens sounded across Israel at 3 a.m., alerting Israelis across the entire country to prepare for an Iranian missile attack in retaliation . Two hours later, the Israeli Air Force began a fifth wave of strikes in western Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel will face "severe punishment" for the attack. "Israel unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran," he said, adding that the strikes reveal Israel's "vile nature."

"Iran is planning a severe response to the Israeli attack," an Iranian security official told Reuters earlier and the Armed Forces spokesperson said that Israel and the U.S. will pay a heavy price for the Israeli attack.

Israeli fighter jets striking Iran's Natanz nuclear facility





Iranian state television aired footage of smoke rising from the Natanz nuclear facility, which reportedly came under attack in the Israeli strikes. The broadcast confirmed the deaths of two senior nuclear scientists: Fereydoun Abbasi , former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a nuclear physicist who survived a prior assassination attempt attributed to Israel 15 years ago, and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, president of Islamic Azad University.

According to reports in Iran, some of the targets in Israel's opening strike on Friday were residential buildings in the neighborhood where Iran's top military commanders reside and the headquarters of the IRGC were also attacked.

The New York Times cited four senior Iranian officials who said the Israeli attack targeted six military bases in the area of the capital, Tehran, including the complex at Parchin.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath network said Israel attacked the nuclear production chain, heavy water and nuclear installations.

According to a report in Axios citing a senior Israeli official, the Mossad led a series of covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran alongside Israeli Air Force airstrikes. The Israeli assault began with an attack on Iran's missile capabilities.

Mossad's activities included preemptive strikes on missile infrastructure and defense systems, as well as extensive operations in central Tehran prior to the opening wave. In addition to the airstrikes, the Israeli campaign involved coordinated efforts to disrupt Iran’s military capabilities and targeted public awareness initiatives aimed at the Iranian population.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets taking off for strikes on Iran ( Video: IDF )





Defense Minister Israel Katz told senior military commanders ahead of the strike that the operation marked a historic moment for the nation and the Jewish people. “Tonight, the IDF is launching an operation against the head of the Iranian octopus to eliminate its capabilities and remove the existential threat to Israel,” Katz said during a meeting of the General Staff Forum.

He emphasized that countering Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been his top priority since taking office, warning that the Islamic Republic was now more determined than ever to realize its vision of Israel’s destruction. “We are at a critical juncture. If we miss this opportunity, we may have no other way to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons that threaten our existence,” Katz said.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve dealt with Iran’s proxies—but now we’re going after the snake’s head,” he continued. Katz praised the IDF’s extensive buildup of intelligence, operational, defensive and offensive capabilities, developed over years and intensified in recent months.

“There will be challenges and difficulties,” he concluded, “but I am convinced that with your leadership and commitment—and with a strong and united home front—we will prevail. Good luck.”

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States was informed in advance of Israel’s military strikes on Iran but did not take part in the operation.

10 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

In an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized that “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb,” adding that Washington still hopes to return to the negotiating table with Tehran. “We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” he said, hinting at the reported deaths of senior Iranian officials in the strikes.

Trump stressed that the U.S. will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. He added that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) remains on high alert and that the administration's objective continues to be a diplomatic resolution.

Air Force attacks Tabriz

10 View gallery Damage in Iran ( Photo: Sepah News / AFP )

A senior Iranian official said that a compound in Tehran where senior military commanders live, Shahrak Shahid Mahalati, had been attacked and that three residential buildings had been demolished.

Sources in Israel said the attacks target Iranian nuclear and military sites and officials said there was no intention of bringing down the Iranian regime.

10 View gallery Israeli Air Force attacks in Iran ( Photo: Sepah News / AFP )

An Iranian official told Reuters news agency tonight that the Iranian leadership convened for a meeting following the Israeli attacks on Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Operation Rising Lion in an on-camera statement: "Our voice is now heard. The purpose of this unprecedented attack is to hit Iran's nuclear facilities and its military capabilities until we remove the threat to us."

"I want to warn you that Iran still has the capabilities that can cause us harm and we have prepared. I ask for your cooperation. You have shown your resilience throughout the long months of war and we need this resilience now," Netanyahu said.

10 View gallery Air Force attack in Iran

"We have no choice but to act swiftly. If we do not act now, we will simply not exist. Iran has the ability to cause us considerable harm and we have prepared for that," the prime minister also said.

The IDF said that it is preparing for an operation that could last for days, at least, and expects an Iranian retaliation. At the same time, the IDF is calling up thousands of reserve soldiers with emergency order 8, primarily for critical units in the Air Force, Home Front Command, Northern and Central Commands, Military Intelligence, and Logistics.

Meanwhile, the IDF is heightening its alert level in the West Bank, and readiness has been raised in Israeli communities in the area. Simultaneously, a security cordon has been imposed on several Palestinian cities, and reinforcements are being deployed in the region. “Situation assessments were held across all sectors, resulting in decisions to bolster forces, concentrate troop presence and maintain a high level of offensive readiness,” the military said.

10 View gallery Israeli Air Force strike in Iran

"The IDF began Operation Rising Lion tonight, in order to strategically strike the threats from the Iranian regime against the State of Israel. We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us," IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in a statement early Friday morning.

"We began this operation because the time has come; we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate; we have no other choice. Recent and past events of history have taught us that when the enemy is attempting to destroy us, we must not turn a blind eye. As such, we need to fight for our existence; the freedom is given to those willing to fight for it," he also said.

Zamir called for "bravery, spirit and unity" among Israelis. He added that: "I can’t promise absolute success – the Iranian regime will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different from what we are used to."

10 View gallery Damage in Tehran

The IDF is also preparing for the possibility of heavy barrages from Yemen and Lebanon, as well as actions from Syria by pro-Iranian militias. The main operation is by the Air Force, but the Home Front Command and Northern Command are on high alert. Additionally, the IDF is essentially preparing for days, possibly weeks, of direct de facto war with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. Military officials say Iran also planned to destabilize regimes neighboring Israel.

IDF attacks targets in Iran





Following the launch of the attack in Iran, Israel closed its airspace, and halted Ben Gurion Airport operations. El Al has suspended all flights to and from the country.

Netanyahu said that Israeli forces "targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb, we also struck the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program."

"Following the situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Friday), at 03:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command guidelines," the military said in a statement. "As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.

10 View gallery Israel strikes targets in Iran

10 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz duirng Israel's strike on targets in Iran on Friday ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."

Israeli officials did not confirm whether the United States would take part in the strike or in Israel's defense in case of an Iranian retaliation, but said there may be a "logistical role."

10 View gallery The defense minister and IDF chief meet just hours before the start of Operation Rising Lion in Iran ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry )

A U.S. official tells CNN that there was no U.S. involvement or U.S. assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel in Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he added.

Israelis living in the U.S. said they received a message from the Defense Ministry warning of possible planned or spontaneous targeting of Israelis and Jews. "I ask that anyone outside should return home immediately. Please cooperate to minimize risks, especially in the coming hours," the message said.

IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said in a statement that "The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East. Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction."

"The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. The resilience of Israel's citizens will be an important factor in the campaign," he said, adding: "The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past."