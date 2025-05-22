Ministers blame government opponent for D.C. terror attack

Amichai Eliyahu, a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, on Thursday blamed an opposition member and former IDF general for the fatal terror attack in Washington D.C. Two staffers at the Israeli embassy in the United States were murdered outside the Jewish Museum by a lone gunman.
Other members of the coalition, including the prime minister, also pointed fingers at the leader of the Democrat Party, Yair Golan, who said in a speech earlier in the week that a sane country doesn't kill babies for fun.
"Golan's blood libel es echoed by Nazi haters of Israel around the world and we are paying the price now in the murderous attack in Washington," said Eliyahu in a post on X. "The blood is on your hands," he said.
Embarrassingly, Eliyahu, Netanyahu's Heritage Minister, was revealed to be ignorant about whether hostages were alive or dead. He posted pictures of all of the children who were abducted during the October 7 massacre and claimed they were all murdered by Hamas, although most had been returned home during the first hostage exchange deal in November 2023. He was not the first minister to exhibit ignorance about hostages.
Netanyahu did not name Golan but said the attack was the price of antisemitism and incitement against Israel.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also blamed Golan. He said anti-Semites around the world are bolstered by "vile Israeli politicians" who accuse IDF soldiers of murdering babies. "The blood of the victims is on their hands," Ben-Gvir said.
Similar accusations were made by Netanyahu's Culture Minister Miki Zohar and Transportation Minister Miri Regev. Both accused Golan and other critics of the government of inciting the terror attack.
Golan responded to the accusations and said it was Netanyahu's racist coalition that fuels antisemitism and the hatred of Israel.
In response, President Isaac Herzog called on the politicians to stop their mudslinging. "The views of Israeli politicians bear no meaning for the despicable murderer in Washington," Herzog said. You are requested to control your statements, say and do only what strengthens the country and supports Jewish communities around the world."