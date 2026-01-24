Netanyahu meeting with Trump envoys fuels hope for return of Ran Gvili

Amid the outcry from the Gvili family, which is demanding that Israel not move to Phase B in the Gaza Strip before the return of the last slain hostage, Ran, Israeli officials are unwilling to say whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to open the Rafah crossing ahead of Sunday’s meeting of the security cabinet. “We hope that Ran Gvili will be returned this week and that we can move forward,” an Israeli official said Saturday evening.