Lebanon denies landing to Iranian flight carrying terror funds after IDF warnings

IDF spokesman reveals Iran’s Quds Force attempted to transfer funds to Hezbollah via civilian flights, prompting Lebanon to block an Iranian plane from landing; Terror group supporters protest decision

IDF spokesman in Arabic Col. Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday that Israel located Iran's Quds Force transferring funds to Hezbollah via civilian flights in order to "carry out attacks against Israel." He warned that the IDF would prevent such arms transfers.
Following the Israeli warning, Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news outlet reported that Lebanese authorities refused to accept an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane scheduled to fly from Tehran to Beirut.
Protests in Beirut following Lebanese decision to turn away Iranian plane
In protest, Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to the Beirut airport, burned tires and clashed with security forces.
Stranded passengers in Iran also expressed anger. "We are Lebanese and no one controls us except Lebanon. Not America nor anyone else," one said in a video.
Later on Thursday, the London-based Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing a source at the airport that the diverted plane contained money destined for Hezbollah. According to the report, the plane's takeoff ban was issued by the Ministry of Labor and Transportation and does not include all flights from Iran to Beirut, but rather this flight, due to doubts about its cargo.
Protests in Beirut following Lebanese decision to turn away Iranian plane
"The IDF continues to monitor the cease-fire mechanism and regularly shares intelligence to thwart such transfers,” Adraee said. “Despite efforts, we estimate that some smuggling attempts succeed. The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to arm itself and will use all available means to enforce cease-fire understandings and ensure Israel’s security."
