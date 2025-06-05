IDF intercepts Houthi missile sending million of Israelis to shelter

Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout central Israeli cities, including some near Jerusalem on Thursday night, sending millions of Israelis to shelters following a Houthi missile launch. The IDF reported it was reviewing interception attempts made to counter the threat before confirming it has done so successfully.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
Ben Gurion Airport's operations have stopped following the launch and landings and takeoffs have been paused.
This marks the latest attack by the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group against the country after it launched another missile Tuesday evening. The missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted, according to the IDF. No casualties were reported.
The terror group has largely failed to cause any serious harm or damage to Israel throughout the one-and-a-half-year-long war still ongoing against Hamas in Gaza. An exception was seen when one of the group's munitions hit closeby to the Ben Gurion Airport, halting flights and causing a large wave of cancellations by international airlines.