IDF intercepts Houthi missile sending million of Israelis to shelter

Iran-backed Yemeni terror group continues ongoing assault against Israel amid war in Gaza; military reports successfully intercepted the threat

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
War
Israel
Yemen
Houthis
Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout central Israeli cities, including some near Jerusalem on Thursday night, sending millions of Israelis to shelters following a Houthi missile launch. The IDF reported it was reviewing interception attempts made to counter the threat before confirming it has done so successfully.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
2 View gallery
Sirens across central IsraelSirens across central Israel
Sirens across central Israel
(Photo: via Telegram)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Ben Gurion Airport's operations have stopped following the launch and landings and takeoffs have been paused.
This marks the latest attack by the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group against the country after it launched another missile Tuesday evening. The missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted, according to the IDF. No casualties were reported.
2 View gallery
צנעאצנעא
Houthis in Yemen
(Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)
The terror group has largely failed to cause any serious harm or damage to Israel throughout the one-and-a-half-year-long war still ongoing against Hamas in Gaza. An exception was seen when one of the group's munitions hit closeby to the Ben Gurion Airport, halting flights and causing a large wave of cancellations by international airlines.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""