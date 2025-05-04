Houthi missile hit near Ben Gurion Airport due to 'technical issue,' IDF probe finds

The IDF said Sunday evening that a technical malfunction in an interceptor missile was responsible for the failure to stop a Houthi-launched ballistic missile that struck near Ben Gurion International Airport.
According to the initial findings of the investigation, the military said the detection, operation of the defense systems and alert mechanisms functioned properly. The interceptor, however, experienced a "technical issue," which led to the unsuccessful interception attempt.
The missile, launched from Yemen by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, evaded interception despite efforts from both Israel’s Arrow 3 system and the American THAAD air defense systems. Following the explosion near the airport, the Air Force launched a full investigation.
In an emergency security consultation held in the aftermath of the strike, top Israeli officials concluded that “the time for restraint is over.” The strike caused what officials described as “significant strategic damage” due to a wave of flight cancellations by foreign airlines. The meeting included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.
Until now, Israel had refrained from striking in Yemen in deference to the U.S., which has been conducting its own intensive military campaign against Houthi targets. However, with the end of the ceasefire in Gaza in mid-March and a renewed wave of missile attacks from Yemen, Israeli officials said they would no longer remain passive.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While Washington has expressed a preference for handling the Houthi threat unilaterally, U.S. officials have indicated they will not prevent Israel from acting in response to the missile strike. Israeli officials emphasized any action in Yemen would be carried out in close coordination with the Trump administration.
Since the start of the war, the Israeli Air Force has intercepted dozens of missiles launched from Yemen, achieving a success rate above 95%, according to the IDF.