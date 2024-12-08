Pentagon leak delayed Israeli strike on Iran, court documents confirm

U.S. prosecutors argued in court that the leak of classified documents delayed a planned Israeli military operation against Iran. Troy Edwards, the lead prosecutor, said the disclosure prompted Israel to postpone a "kinetic action" out of concern that its plans had been compromised.
Despite presenting incriminating evidence against the alleged leaker, Asif William Rahman, 34, a federal judge ordered his release to home detention under electronic monitoring.
The Justice Department announced plans to appeal the decision, arguing that although Rahman no longer has access to classified materials, his memory of sensitive information could still pose a national security threat. Prosecutors stressed that "memory and perception" alone are sufficient for the unauthorized sharing of classified data, even through simple means like verbal communication.
Rahman, an Ohio native and Yale graduate, was arrested in Cambodia while allegedly attempting to delete classified files and enhance the security of his digital devices. He is accused of leaking two classified documents from secure systems. Officials have not disclosed his motives, which remain unclear.
Documents labeled 'Top Secret'
The two classified documents were leaked in October during Israel's preparations for a strike on Iran, following a barrage of ballistic missiles launched by the Islamic Republic on October 1.
According to at least one foreign media report, denied at the time by Israel, the leak delayed Israel's response, which ultimately came three weeks later in an operation dubbed "Days of Atonement."
The documents, dated October 15 and 16, were classified as "Top Secret" and first surfaced on a pro-Iranian Telegram channel before spreading to X (formerly Twitter). They were produced by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which analyzes data and imagery collected by American spy satellites. Their security classification restricts sharing to the Five Eyes alliance, an intelligence-sharing partnership between the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
The documents, which do not include the satellite images referenced, detail Israeli preparations for an attack on Iran. They reportedly describe the Israeli Air Force conducting "a large-scale deployment drill" and an aerial refueling exercise.
One document mentions the Air Force "engaging" with air-launched ballistic missiles, noting activity involving at least 16 missiles of a type referred to as "Golden Horizon" and at least 40 identified as either "ISO2" or "Rocks" since October 8.