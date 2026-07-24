Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington next week amid rising Iran tensions

The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting with Trump would take place on Tuesday, as would the funeral ceremony. It did not say when Netanyahu would return to Israel. The office also said Netanyahu would fly with his entourage only, without journalists accompanying him aboard the Wing of Zion aircraft.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting with Trump would take place on Tuesday, as would the funeral ceremony. It did not say when Netanyahu would return to Israel. The office also said Netanyahu would fly with his entourage only, without journalists accompanying him aboard the Wing of Zion aircraft.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting with Trump would take place on Tuesday, as would the funeral ceremony. It did not say when Netanyahu would return to Israel. The office also said Netanyahu would fly with his entourage only, without journalists accompanying him aboard the Wing of Zion aircraft.