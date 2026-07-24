Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington next week amid rising Iran tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Washington next week, where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham. Netanyahu’s office said he was invited by Trump.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting with Trump would take place on Tuesday, as would the funeral ceremony. It did not say when Netanyahu would return to Israel. The office also said Netanyahu would fly with his entourage only, without journalists accompanying him aboard the Wing of Zion aircraft.
The planned departure comes as the U.S. continues to strike Iran nightly and as Trump said he is considering a "massive attack" against Iran. “I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” Trump told Axios on Wednesday. He added that Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to,” but stressed that “we don’t need anybody” to launch such an attack. He also said there would be “consequences” for Israel joining the strikes, apparently referring to the possibility that Iran would launch missiles at Israel in response.
Meanwhile, Israel is on its highest alert level ahead of the possibility of an escalation with Iran over the weekend. Netanyahu convened the security cabinet on Thursday, while the broader cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday. According to Israeli officials, the situation appears to be heading toward escalation, while the Americans are applying heavy pressure and issuing threats to Iran to return to the negotiating table or face the consequences of a massive attack.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that “we are not afraid of threats and we do not surrender to pressure. We have a principled policy. Protecting the Iranian people and protecting Iran’s interests in the Strait of Hormuz are among our principles. Naturally, we will continue our course until the goals and demands of the Iranian people are met.”
“We do not accept a temporary ceasefire. This issue will not be on the table unless our demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz are met,” he said.
Araghchi added that “the current issue between Tehran and Washington is not a lack of mediators. Pakistan and Qatar are still playing their roles. Whenever Washington tests Iran, it receives a firm response from us, but it continues with the same approach.”