Have we really learned anything since October 7?

. “Even as we look at the hostage deal and what comes next in Gaza, it begs the question: What has changed?”

. “Even as we look at the hostage deal and what comes next in Gaza, it begs the question: What has changed?”

“We have paid an incredible price here in Israel and in the global Jewish community. It has painted our lives,” she said. “It was formative in how Israelis and Jews view their relationship to Israel and their Judaism.”

“We have paid an incredible price here in Israel and in the global Jewish community. It has painted our lives,” she said. “It was formative in how Israelis and Jews view their relationship to Israel and their Judaism.”

“We have paid an incredible price here in Israel and in the global Jewish community. It has painted our lives,” she said. “It was formative in how Israelis and Jews view their relationship to Israel and their Judaism.”