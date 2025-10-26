Have we really learned anything since October 7?

Two years after October 7, the question remains: has anything really changed?
“It’s such a good question,” said Olga Deutsch, vice president of NGO Monitor, on the ILTV Podcast. “Even as we look at the hostage deal and what comes next in Gaza, it begs the question: What has changed?”
Deutsch reflected on how the war reshaped both Israeli and Jewish identity worldwide.
“We have paid an incredible price here in Israel and in the global Jewish community. It has painted our lives,” she said. “It was formative in how Israelis and Jews view their relationship to Israel and their Judaism.”
She noted that Israel has demonstrated “unbelievable power and strength,” destroying Hezbollah and severely weakening Hamas.
“We have won physically on all seven fronts,” she said. “But where we lost — and continue to lose — is the global political arena. Some call it the media, some call it perception, but I call it the political arena, because it encompasses all of these fronts.”
Deutsch emphasized that the real battle now is ideological and educational.
“Unless Palestinian kids are taught not to hate Israelis and Jews,” she warned, “we will end up seeing the same cyclical war.”
While the region may be entering a new phase of diplomacy, Deutsch said, the deeper question remains: “What have we learned, and will anything truly be different?”
