Hamas official tells Russia hostage Alexander Trupanov 'will be freed in first phase'

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook, during a visit to Moscow on Sunday, told Russia's Sputnik network that hostage Alexander (Sasha) Trupanov would be released soon. "He will be freed in the first stage despite being a soldier," Marzook said, calling it a gesture to Russia for its stance on the Palestinian issue.
Abu Marzook also addressed the case of hostage Maxim Herkin, a Donbas native, saying his release would be decided in the negotiations about the cease-fire deal’s second phase with Israel. "Hamas is ready to make him a top priority," he said.
Abu Marzook, Hamas' deputy political leader, is leading the terror group's delegation in meetings with Russian officials as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the U.S. for talks on the second phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal.
Russia's RIA news agency reported that the Hamas delegation was holding talks with senior Russian officials "as part of Moscow's engagement with key Middle East players, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas."
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told the news channel Rossiya 24 two weeks ago that Hamas leadership gave Moscow a "firm commitment" that Trupanov "will be released alive and well."
He said that "Alexander Trupanov could be freed from Gaza within three to four weeks," referring to a framework in which he was among 33 hostages set for release in the first stage as part of the sick and wounded category slated for release. He added that Moscow had information that Trupanov was wounded in Gaza.
A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered efforts to be intensified to secure the release of Herkin, 36, from Tirat Carmel, who is not on the list of 33 hostages set for release. The previous week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow "expects the release of hostage Sasha Trupanov from Gaza as part of the deal."
Russia welcomed the agreement and had raised "the issue of his swift return home in our ongoing contacts with Hamas representatives."
Russia sought obligations from Hamas that Trupanov would be included in the deal. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov spoke with Abu Marzook and, days earlier, with Hamas' foreign leader Khaled Mashal.
Russia said Palestinian officials expressed appreciation for Moscow's efforts to support Palestinian rights and its stance on the issue. The officials were also briefed on cease-fire talks, with Bogdanov urging Hamas to ensure Trupanov's release.
Trupanov, 29, an Israeli resident who also holds Russian citizenship, was kidnapped on October 7 along with his mother, Yelena, grandmother, Irina and girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.
The three women were released in the first hostage deal in late November 2023 after 54 and 55 days in captivity. His father, Vitaly, was murdered by a Hamas terrorist.
The Islamic Jihad terror group has released several videos of Trupanov in captivity, the most recent about two months ago.