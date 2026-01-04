Haredi lawmaker compares sanctions on draft evaders to Nazi's yellow star

Goldknopf also argued that all sanctions should be removed. “Sanctions is an ugly word. From the beginning we asked the prime minister and the cabinet secretary: give us pure

Torah scholars

. The Talmud says that anyone who accepts upon himself the yoke of Torah is relieved of the yoke of the state and the yoke of the way of the land,” he said. Addressing the committee, he continued: “I beg you, if there are

those who learn Torah, exempt them from everything