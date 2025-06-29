Before and after satellite images reveal true scope of destruction in Iran

The dome of the Arak nuclear reactor, the campus of Shahid Rajaee University, the bomb's entry point into Natanz: Satellite images indicate the heavy damage to the ayatollahs' regime and the Iranian nuclear program - but many questions, such as the mystery of the enriched uranium stockpile and the damage to Fordow, remain

Just five days have passed since the end of the war with Iran, and some big questions still remain: By how many months or years has Iran's nuclear program been set back? Where is the large stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium that it possessed on the eve of the war? What is the fate of the underground site in Fordow on which the United States dropped bunker-busting bombs?
There are many answers to these questions - and none of them are conclusive - but satellite images released during the war and since its end help to gauge the major damage to Iran and its nuclear program.
Here are the images released by satellite companies documenting the nuclear sites and various sites that were damaged, before and after:
9 View gallery
נתנז לפני ואחרי התקיפותנתנז לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Natanz
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)


9 View gallery
אראק לפני ואחרי התקיפותאראק לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Arak nuclear facility
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
אוניברסיטת שהיד רג'אי לפני ואחרי התקיפותאוניברסיטת שהיד רג'אי לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before an after images of Shahid Rajaee University
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
איספהאן לפני ואחרי התקיפות איספהאן לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Isfahan
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
איספהאן לפני ואחרי התקיפותאיספהאן לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Isfahan
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
תבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפותתבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Tabriz
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
תבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפותתבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Tabriz
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
שדה תעופה דזפול לפני ואחרי התקיפותשדה תעופה דזפול לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Dezful airport
(Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

9 View gallery
תבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפותתבריז לפני ואחרי התקיפות
Before and after images of Tabriz
(Photo: Handout / © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP)
""