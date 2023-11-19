Women's advocate fired from Canadian university over Hamas rape denials





Canada's Alberta University on Saturday fired Samantha Pearson, the director of the campus sexual assault center, after she co-signed a letter claiming there was no truth to reports that Hamas terrorists raped Israeli victims on October 7.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

University president Bill Flanigan said Pearson expressed her personal views and not those of the university. "Effective immediately, the director of the center is no longer employed by the university. The university has appointed a new interim director of the [University of Alberta] Sexual Assault Centre," he said, adding that the university stands against racism and hatred and recognizes "the historical and ongoing harms of antisemitism."

2 View gallery Samantha Pearson

The letter signed by two local politicians, titled “Stand with Palestine: Call on Political Leaders to End Their Complicity in Genocide,” criticized the local center-left New Democratic party leader for repeating the "unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence.”

2 View gallery Paramedic tells CNN of victims he found raped before being shot execution style

The refusal to believe Israelis victims of the Hamas assault spread on social media outlets prompting outrage in Israel and in Jewish communities. Hila Yerushalmi, an Israeli activist, wrote and produced a video depicting the hypocrisy of some feminist groups who, despite declaring that all victims of rape and sexual assault would be believed, failed to extend the same courtesy to victims of atrocities committed by Hamas. "Rape is not Resistance" has gone viral and already has been viewed by millions.

"I am disappointed at my sisters around the world," Yerushalmi said. "Where is their commitment to believe all victims?" she told an Israeli radio station in an interview on Sunday.

Hamas terrorists posted their acts of rape on social media on October 7, but have since deleted many of their posts. Victims of rape who survived the massacre of that day were rarely tested for rape because of the fighting that lasted in the area for critical hours, making the collection of evidence impossible.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, chair of the civil commission on Hamas crimes against women on October 7, told a CNN investigative report into the sexual crimes committed by Hamas that Israel may never know everything that happened on that terrible day. "We know that most women who were raped and sexually assaulted were also murdered," she said, adding that it will take time until stories are revealed and survivors share what happened to them.

Israel investigates claims of sexual violence on October 7. CNN's @jaketapper reports pic.twitter.com/RFGAI2om31 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 17, 2023