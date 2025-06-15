Trump warns Iran: If bases attacked 'full strength and might of US military will come down on you'

Iran threatened Saturday to target American military bases if U.S. forces aid Israel in intercepting its attacks. On Sunday morning, former President Donald Trump responded, saying the United States had no role in overnight strikes.
“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."
Despite the warning, Trump said he believes a peace deal between Israel and Iran is possible, stating it could be reached “easily” to end what he called “ this bloody conflict.” He did not elaborate on how such an agreement could be achieved.
Overnight, the Associated Press reported that three drones were launched at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq, which hosts U.S. forces. According to American officials, the drones were intercepted. Iraqi militias, some of which had recently entered advanced negotiations with the Baghdad government over disarmament, did not claim responsibility.
About two months ago, it was reported that four powerful pro-Iranian militias in Iraq—including Kataib Hezbollah—had, for the first time, expressed willingness to disarm in order to avoid conflict with the United States. These four are part of a larger umbrella group known as the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” which includes roughly 10 pro-Iranian militias.
Security officials monitoring their activity estimate the combined forces of these militias number around 50,000 fighters, with weapons arsenals that include long-range missiles and air defense systems.
These groups joined the fight against Israel alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen after Hamas’ October 7 terror attack. Throughout the war, they launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. forces in the region. One of their deadliest strikes killed three American troops at a base near the Jordan-Syria border. In recent months, however, they have refrained from launching attacks—even toward Israel—despite the renewed fighting in Gaza.