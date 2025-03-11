Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza as fighting continues on multiple fronts

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Monday afternoon, according to reports from the country. The strike occurred between Deir al-Zahrani and Roumine, with local reports indicating that one person was killed. Lebanese reports stated that the target of the attack was a senior operative in Hezbollah's aerial defense unit.
At the same time, five Palestinians were reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Netzarim corridor area in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the day, following the most extensive wave of Israeli airstrikes in Syria in more than two months, another attack was reported in the country. According to Syrian media, the latest Israeli strike targeted the al-Khalhalah military airport near al-Suwayda in southern Syria.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces continued operations in the northern West Bank. A joint statement from the IDF, the Shin Bet security agency, and the police said that counterterrorism units, including the elite Yamam and Duvdevan forces, carried out raids in Jenin and Qabatiya, killing armed terrorists and arresting a senior member of a terrorist cell in the area.
During the operation in Jenin, Israeli forces encountered armed gunmen barricaded inside a building. Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing firefight, while a third was wounded. Security forces also arrested 10 other suspects, including Liwaa Jaaz, a senior operative in the Jenin-based terror network.
Separately, Duvdevan forces killed another gunman who had opened fire on them. Israeli troops also located two vehicles in Jenin containing weapons intended for attacks and destroyed them. According to Palestinian reports, a 58-year-old woman was killed by Israeli gunfire in Jenin earlier in the day.
Despite a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, the IDF has continued striking targets in Lebanon to prevent violations of the deal and to stop weapons transfers aimed at rebuilding Hezbollah's military capabilities. The Iran-backed group has suffered significant losses in the fighting, weakening its internal standing in Lebanon.
Under the ceasefire terms, the Lebanese military is required to take control of areas in southern Lebanon previously under Hezbollah’s authority. While the IDF has withdrawn from most of the territory, it remains stationed at five strategic locations. On Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the head of the UN ceasefire monitoring committee to pressure Israel to withdraw from these positions and release Lebanese prisoners.
In Gaza, the temporary cease-fire has officially ended, though both sides have largely refrained from renewed fighting as mediators work to extend the truce. Israel is pushing for further hostage releases as a condition for maintaining the ceasefire. However, the IDF has continued targeting terrorists identified as attempting to plant explosives or approaching Israeli forces operating in the buffer zone and the Philadelphi Corridor.