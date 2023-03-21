IDF soldiers filmed vandalizing Palestinian car in West Bank

Military says an investigation was launched into the conduct of the soldiers that does not comply with the values of the IDF; incident takes place in Ni'lin, the home of the terrorist who launched a deadly attack in Tel Aviv earlier in the month

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
IDF soldiers operating in the Palestinian West Bank village of Ni'lin were filmed vandalizing a Palestinian-owned vehicle.
    • The military police launched an investigation into their conduct saying it does not comply with the values of the IDF.
    The video showed the soldiers attempting to break the car windows and puncturing its wheels while deployed to the village, the home of the terrorist who carried out the fatal attack in Tel Aviv earlier this month, and the vandalism occurred while villagers celebrated the return home from detention, of the terrorist's father.
    On Monday, Or Eshkar, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his wounds.
    Or Eshkar
    (Photo: Courtesy of family )
    Eshkar was critically wounded when he was shot by Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja, 23, on Tel Aviv's busy Dizengoff Street as he was making his way to a wedding with his two friends Rotem Mansano, 34, and Michael Osdon, 36. The two also suffered moderate to severe injuries in the attack but are on the path to recovery.
    Eshkar's family donated his organs that will be transplanted soon, the Ichilov hospital said.


