Israelis detained after crossing border into Syria, planting flag

on Monday, briefly planted an Israeli flag and a sign, and were escorted back across the border by soldiers, the military said.

on Monday, briefly planted an Israeli flag and a sign, and were escorted back across the border by soldiers, the military said.

The group entered a few meters into Syrian territory in the southern Golan Heights before being stopped. Soldiers returned them safely to Israel, and police later questioned them.

The group entered a few meters into Syrian territory in the southern Golan Heights before being stopped. Soldiers returned them safely to Israel, and police later questioned them.

The group entered a few meters into Syrian territory in the southern Golan Heights before being stopped. Soldiers returned them safely to Israel, and police later questioned them.