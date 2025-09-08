Reports of attacks in central Syria: 'Part of ongoing escalation by Israel' | Watch

Syrian media reported overnight between Monday and Tuesday that Israel carried out airstrikes on several sites near the cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra in central Syria. Outlets did not provide details on the scale of the strikes, which Israel has not confirmed or commented on.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with a network of sources inside the country, said “powerful explosions took place in Homs” in a strike that targeted a military site south of the city. It added that a “military camp” was also hit near Latakia. Saudi outlet Al-Hadath likewise cited sources who said a “military site” in Homs was struck.
A Syrian government official confirmed to the state-run SANA news agency that strikes occurred near Latakia, Homs and Palmyra, but did not specify the targets. Syria’s foreign minister said the incident was part of Israel’s “continued escalation” against Damascus and called it a “flagrant violation” of Syrian sovereignty and a threat to regional security.
Last week, conflicting reports circulated in Syria about an Israeli strike near Damascus International Airport and explosions in the area. The state-aligned SyriaTV channel, citing local sources, said an “explosion of unknown causes” occurred at a site that had previously served as a military base near the airport. Another Syrian channel reported that an Israeli drone targeted a military facility. Meanwhile, the pro-government al-Ikhbariya channel claimed the blast was caused by leftover munitions.
Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, saying it seeks to prevent weapons stockpiles from falling into the wrong hands.
In recent weeks, Israel and Syria have opened unprecedented direct talks aimed at easing tensions. The discussions are focused on security, with the goal of preventing clashes and reducing Israeli incursions into villages near the border. But two sources familiar with the matter said the talks could eventually pave the way for broader political understandings.
“For now, they are about peace — or more accurately, preventing war — not normalization,” one of the sources said.