Rocket hits Haifa synagogue after Hezbollah salvo

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Saturday that Hezbollah fired at least 10 rockets toward Haifa with only some of them being intercepted by the Iron Dome. The hit damaged the local "Avot U'Banim" synagogue in the city
According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, one woman was injured while running for shelter before a rocket hit the Merkaz HaCarmel neighborhood in the city, where vehicles were set on fire as a result.
Reports suggested another hit was seen in another part of the city, with no reports of injuries or damages. Israel's National Rescue and Fire Authority said a vehicle caught fire in one scene, causing damage to several buildings found nearby.
"At this time, there are no reports of trapped individuals or wounded, but firefighters on the scene alongside medical teams and the Israel Police continue searching in order to rule out victims," the authority said in a statement.
The barrage comes following an intense day of fighting against the Iran-backed terror group, with the IDF bombarding Hezbollah's stronghold in Lebanon's capital in eight strike waves throughout the day.
Lebanese reports indicated that Israeli airstrikes have intensified in Dahieh, with multiple hits reported within minutes of each other. Local media has claimed that the scope of the destruction in the southern Beirut suburb is reminiscent of the 2006 Lebanon War.
