He joined his Yom Kippur War POW father’s battalion—and fell in Gaza

Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem joined the Armored Corps 50 years after his father Shmuel, a former prisoner of war captured during the Yom Kippur War. On Monday, Shoham was killed in a deadly incident in Jabaliya , alongside Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Sharam and Sgt. Yuliy Faktor—all soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion.

Initial IDF assessments indicated that the tank explosion was caused by an anti-tank missile, though other possibilities are still being investigated.

3 View gallery Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem and his father Shmuel ( Photo: from Facebook )

“Shoham’s father was taken captive on the first day of the Yom Kippur War,” said Sharon Menahem, Shoham’s cousin and a 21-year-old resident of Moshav Yardena in the Beit She’an Valley. “He served in the 401st Brigade’s 52nd Battalion as a tank driver. He was captured by Egyptian forces while fighting in the Sinai and spent over 40 days in captivity. We all grew up with that story—Shoham too. Our whole family serves the country and doesn’t shy away from military service. We’re all fighters.”

He added that Shoham had always dreamed of serving in his father’s brigade and battalion. “At first, he was assigned to the 188th Brigade. He spoke to me and said he wanted to join the 401st, and he made it happen. He even served as a tank driver, just like his father.”

According to him, “Shoham had been fighting in Gaza since October 7, 2023. He felt a strong sense of mission and would always say, ‘We’re doing a good job, we’re winning.’ His father worried about him, as any parent would, but at the same time, he supported and encouraged him and was incredibly proud. Their home is covered in Israeli flags alongside the 401st Brigade’s flag.”

3 View gallery Shmuel Menahem (center) with his siblings, Shaul and Ruth, after his return from Egyptian captivity ( Photo: from Facebook )

Menahem was scheduled to be discharged from military service in November. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Moshav Yardena.

Shlomo Yakir Sharam, 20, from Efrat, was described by a close friend as “pure gold.” Tal Goren, who knew Sharam since first grade, said their bond grew closer over the years. “We called him Shlomi,” Goren said. “From seventh grade on, we were inseparable. He was an integral part of our group in the community. We had deep conversations—he was someone I learned so much from. He taught me to be patient, to connect with people.”

“He was pure gold,” Goren added. “He respected everyone, always saw the good in people. He had so much light to share, and now he’ll share it from the heavens.”

3 View gallery Sgt. Yuliy Faktor, Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem, Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Sharam

Sharam studied at the Derech Avot High School, which last month lost another graduate, Staff Sgt. Naveh Leshem from Nokdim, who was in the same class as Sharam. The Efrat Municipal Council expressed condolences to Sharam’s family, including his parents Shaul and Hindi, his sister and two brothers. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday at the Kfar Etzion Military Cemetery.

Also killed in the same incident was Yuliy Faktor, 19, from Rishon Lezion. He graduated last year from the Atid Youth Village named for Joanna Jabotinsky.

“Yuliy was a brilliant, curious and caring student with a big heart,” the school said in a statement. “He gave his life defending his homeland. May the memory of this Israeli hero be a blessing.”

A friend named Tali wrote in an online tribute: “Yuliy Faktor, only 19. Just a week ago, you spoke with a sparkle in your eyes about how happy you were, how much you loved and belonged to your battalion. And now hell has come to your family’s door too. A gentle soul, intelligent and kind—rest in peace. You’ll always be in our hearts.”