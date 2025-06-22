Trump hints at regime change in Iran following strikes on nuclear sites

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

4 View gallery Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump ( Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU and ATTA KENARE / AFP )

The Pentagon confirmed that the B-2 bombers have since returned safely to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Trump noted their arrival in a follow-up post, writing, “The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!!"

While Trump stopped short of formally endorsing regime change in a televised address on Saturday night, his Truth Social post reignited speculation over his administration’s ultimate intentions. The remark suggested a shift toward a more confrontational posture with Tehran, reminiscent of early 2000s rhetoric that preceded past U.S. military interventions.

Iran responded by condemning the attacks as a “heinous crime” and warned of “everlasting” consequences, saying the path to diplomacy had been closed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the strike and called it a “historic turning point,” adding that Trump’s decision would “change history.”

4 View gallery Satellite images show heavy damage to Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan ( Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP )

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that underground tunnel access at the Isfahan nuclear site was damaged during the strikes. Prior to the attack, officials had said much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile was stored underground at the site.

Earlier, the IDF said it had launched two waves of strikes on western Iran and Tehran. According to the military, roughly 20 fighter jets struck military targets using more than 30 guided munitions, based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate.

The Security Cabinet is set to convene Monday at 10 p.m. in a secure underground bunker for the second time since launching Operation Rising Lion.