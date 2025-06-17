The mega bomb that could tip the war in Iran | Watch

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called to "immediately evacuate Tehran," indicating that he may bring the U.S. into the war. He abruptly left the G7 summit in Canada and said in a post that Iran "should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must convince Trump to use the U.S. military's Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), also known as bunker-busting bombs, that could destroy Iran's underground nuclear installations, a move that would allow Israel to achieve its declared war goals within a reasonable time frame. Failing that, e runs the risk of a prolonged war of attrition.
According to security officials, Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign may set back Iran’s nuclear program by only a few years and could reduce its ballistic missile capabilities; therefore, an American attack on the nuclear facilities is vital for Israel.
The United States could deploy a new secret weapons system it developed, using American fighter jets. Despite having distanced itself from the Israeli operation thus far, there has been a daily increase in operational and intelligence assistance beyond the defense against Iranian missile and drone attacks.
If Israel succeeds in pushing back against the isolationists in Trump's MAGA movement, we may, for the first time in decades, see the "mother of all bombs," which was developed in the 1990s to deal with North Korea and Iran's nuclear ambitions, put into the use it was intended for.
According to American media reports, including from recent years, these strategic bombs are so sophisticated that they do not detonate before they reach the fortified target, hundreds of meters underground.
The United States has never sold these bombs, nor has it provided them to its closest allies. The bombs can be dropped from a safe distance of an altitude of 50,000 feet, around twice the average altitude used by fighter jets. The B-2 bombers can travel a distance of 9,700 kilometers (over 6,000 miles) without the need to refuel.
Around 30 U.S. military KC-135 and KC-46 refueling jets were dispatched east across the Atlantic Ocean earlier in the week. Officials said they were sent to participate in a NATO drill and denied speculations that they were to participate in an American attack on Iran. But with them in the region, there would be no limit to what the B-2 bombers and their bunker-busting bombs could do.