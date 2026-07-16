Netanyahu family granted extended security amid revenge threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family has locked in security protection for many years to come, even if he leaves office.

The Ministerial Committee on Shin Bet Affairs approved Wednesday night lifetime security protection for Netanyahu, while his wife, Sara, will be protected for the duration of her husband’s life. The prime minister’s sons will be protected for five years, even if he leaves office. Since they are currently approved for security protection until the end of 2026, the service will be provided to them until late 2031.

According to various sources, security officials determined that Netanyahu and his family face a high threat level for the rest of their lives because of Israel’s enemies’ desire to avenge the actions and assassinations carried out during the war.

Gallery Sara Netanyahu and her sons in the Knesset gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

The committee debated how many years of protection should be granted to the Netanyahus’ children and to Sara Netanyahu. Regarding Benjamin Netanyahu, it was clear he would receive lifetime protection. In Sara’s case, it was ultimately decided that she would be protected for the duration of her husband’s life, not her own. As for the children, a discussion was held on how many years of protection to approve. One idea raised was to approve an extension each year, but it was eventually decided to provide protection for five years.

According to sources in the advisory committee, the public body that submits security officials’ recommendations to the ministers, criteria were set according to threat level. According to those sources, it was determined for now that only Netanyahu meets the highest threat level. But if a future prime minister and his family, or a former prime minister and his family, reach that level, they will receive a similar response.

In addition, according to sources in the advisory committee, staff work will be carried out to examine threats against former prime ministers such as Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak, regardless of how long they served in office. During the week, the written opinion of the security officials was delayed after they submitted an oral opinion at the beginning of the week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive security protection for the rest of his life ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP )

The opinion submitted to the committee stated that beyond the constant and unrelenting threats against the prime minister, the danger to his life has increased against the backdrop of the assassinations of Khamenei, Nasrallah, Sinwar and Deif. It also stated that following the assassination of family members of Mojtaba Khamenei, including his wife and son, the risk to the lives of the prime minister’s family members has also increased, in light of Iranian motivation and desire for revenge.

“This is a bankruptcy of the Shin Bet chief, who surrendered to the whims of the Netanyahu family, and Sara was looking for an insurance policy in case her husband loses the election and they are removed from the Prime Minister’s Residence,” a source familiar with the details said.