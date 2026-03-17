IDF expands strikes on Basij targets across Tehran, hitting multiple command sites | Watch

The son and deputy of senior Iranian figure Ali Larijani were also killed in recent Israeli strikes, in what appears to be a widening blow to the regime’s leadership, as the IDF continues targeting Basij forces in Tehran and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The reported deaths follow earlier confirmations by Israel that Larijani himself, along with Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, had been eliminated by the IDF.

IDF expands strikes on Basij in Tehran ( Video: IDF )

A senior military official described Larijani as a central figure in the regime’s crackdown on dissent.

“He personally led the massacre of Iranian protesters in January,” the official said, calling him “one of the most significant and extreme figures in the regime who oversaw the violent repression during the latest wave of protests.”

The official added that Larijani “advocated deviating from formal procedures to deploy Revolutionary Guard forces, thereby intensifying and advancing the killing of protesters.”

The IDF said it has expanded operations targeting Iran’s Basij paramilitary force, striking more than 10 positions across Tehran in recent hours. The military said the sites were identified after Basij forces relocated to alternative command posts embedded in civilian areas.

Among the targets was an emergency command center previously used as a football club, which the IDF said reflects the regime’s use of civilian infrastructure for military activity.

The military said the strikes are part of a broader campaign that has dismantled hundreds of Basij and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command centers.

The Basij has long played a central role in suppressing domestic unrest in Iran and supporting regime operations.

IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

Separately, the IDF said it continued strikes against Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, launchers and operational infrastructure.

A launcher was struck in the Deir ez-Zahrani area, and several Hezbollah terrorists were killed in southern Lebanon. The military also said it hit a Hezbollah logistics site in Beirut.