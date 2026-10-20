IDF will 'allow democratic elections to take place without external interference,' says IDF chief

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir discussed the military's readiness to maintain security ahead of the elections during a visit to a command exercise in the Gaza Division on Tuesday. "Our goal is to thwart every threat in advance and allow democratic elections to take place without external interference," he said.
According to the IDF, the exercise was designed based on the findings and lessons learned from the events of October 7 and simulated defensive and offensive scenarios aimed at defeating the enemy. During the exercise, Zamir assessed the troops’ operational proficiency and readiness for emergency missions. A focused situational assessment also was held to examine the division's preparedness for war and its ability to implement operational plans across a range of scenarios.
"This is an important exercise designed to improve the Gaza Division and its units’ readiness for a range of scenarios," Zamir said. "The lessons of October 7th require us to ensure that such an event never happens again. We must always be prepared, recognize that blind spots exist that we may not have identified, and prepare for every scenario."
"Our test lies in our readiness, operational proficiency, and operational tempo. We must ensure that orders and directives are implemented down to the last military outpost and every troop in the field, so that we do not allow the enemy to surprise us," he added.
"We are engaged in an ongoing pursuit of the terrorists and infiltrators who participated in the October 7 attack. Over the past week, we have strengthened our defenses and reinforced forces across all fronts, and we remain at a high level of alert and readiness.
"Our enemies have suffered very heavy blows, but they continue to plan attacks against us. We operate across all combat arenas based on the principle of forward defense and counterterrorism. We do not wait for threats to emerge; we act proactively to eliminate them," according to Zamir.