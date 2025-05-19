Houthis repeat threat to attack Ben-Gurion airport

The Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday issued a warning to Israel: evacuate Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of a missile attack. This was the second such warning in 24 hours. The announcement included an image marking the airport's area. On Sunday, the Houthis published warnings about attacks on Ben Gurion Airport, in a style similar to that of the IDF Arabic spokesman - Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee - who in recent days has issued evacuation warnings for ports in Yemen.

Since the start of the war, Adraee has become the face of Israel across the Middle East—more recently, also in Yemen. After his initial evacuation warnings to ports under Houthi control, which were considered unusual at the time, Iran’s proxies in Yemen were now “doing an Adraee” of their own.

2 View gallery The strike in Ben Gurion Airport

Shortly after Israel announced the start of its ground operation in Gaza, the Houthis issued their first threat: “We will strike Ben-Gurion Airport in the coming hours. Evacuate immediately.”

Alongside a photo of Ben-Gurion Airport, senior Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer posted on X: “In the coming hours, Yemeni forces will carry out military operations against Ben-Gurion and other Zionist airports.”

Adraee’s usual messages were addressed to residents of areas targeted by the IDF. He typically explains that terrorist organizations are using those sites for military purposes, urges civilians to evacuate, and stresses that staying in the area endangers their lives. After a series of such Arabic-language warnings to Yemenis in recent weeks—some followed by actual strikes, others not—the Houthis now appear to be responding in kind.

2 View gallery IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee ( Photo: IDF )

In his earlier post, Amer claimed that the strikes on Israel are in response to what he called “the recent escalation against the Gaza Strip and attacks on Yemen,” and as part of a decision by Yemen’s leadership to impose an air blockade on Ben-Gurion Airport and other airfields. He also referenced the naval blockade and closure of Eilat port, which the Houthis say will continue until attacks on Gaza cease and the siege is lifted.

Amer warned the remaining airlines operating at Ben-Gurion Airport to “leave immediately,” adding that “all those present, especially foreigners, should leave for their own safety.”

Amid a wave of flight cancellations to Israel, a senior Houthi source issued another “warning” to foreign airlines considering a return to Ben-Gurion: “They should change course and take seriously the warnings of the Yemeni military [the Houthis], which is determined to establish a no-fly zone not only over Ben-Gurion Airport but over Israeli airspace entirely,” he told Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen.

At 2:02 a.m. overnight, the Houthis launched a missile toward central Israel. It was intercepted en route, but air raid sirens sounded from the Shfela region to Netanya, causing delays in departures and arrivals at Ben-Gurion Airport. In recent weeks, following a Houthi missile strike that hit the airport area, the IDF has carried out three retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Iran’s proxies continue to launch projectiles weekly, sending millions of Israelis rushing to bomb shelters on a regular basis.