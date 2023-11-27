Red Cross says received 11 Israeli hostages from Hamas; 6 Thais to be freed

Two mothers and nine children freed from captivity in Gaza and making their way to Israel as truce extended by two more days with more hostages to be released

The Red Cross confirmed on Monday evening it received 11 Israeli hostages as part of the fourth phase of the prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Six Thai nationals are also expected to be released on Monday, the Egyptian Alqahera Al Akhbariya channel reported.
1 View gallery
החטופות והחטופים באמבולנסים של הצלב האדום בדרך לישראלהחטופות והחטופים באמבולנסים של הצלב האדום בדרך לישראל
Hostages transferred to Israel via Red Cross on Sunday
(Photo: AP / Hatem Ali)
Meanwhile, the Government Secretariat has requested ministers to approve an increase in the optional list of names for release in the hostage exchange deal by about 60, in addition to the 300 already approved by the government.
A political source said that this decision was made to expand the negotiating room with Hamas. According to the agreed-upon framework, one Israeli captive is to be released for every three Palestinian prisoners.
This comes after a White House official confirmed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the truce in Gaza, without offering more details.
