IDF Chief of Staff Zamir says 'Yellow Line is Israel's new border' during Gaza tour

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the 'Yellow Line' that divides the Gaza Strip into territory controlled by Hamas and territory controlled by Israel "is a new border line — serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity." According to the Trump plan , Israel is supposed to withdraw from the yellow line as part of Phase II of the ceasefire, and the area will then be occupied by an international force.
Zamir made the remarks during a tour and assessment of the situation in the Gaza Strip, during which he entered Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya. "We will not allow Hamas to reestablish itself," Zamir declared. “We are operating to thwart and remove threats in all arenas. We will not tolerate threats against our troops, and we will respond to any attempt. We have freedom of operation - both here in the Southern Command and across all arenas."
He stressed that “the vast majority of our hostages have returned, but our mission will not be complete until the last hostage, Staff Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, is returned.” He added: “We must not be complacent. We must be prepared in all arenas and maintain readiness and alertness, while maintaining operational norms. The IDF is preparing for surprise attack scenarios — this is one of the cornerstones of the upcoming multi-year plan."
Addressing troops on the ground, Zamir said: “The security and existence of the State of Israel depend on the IDF, with reserve troops being a central component. You achieved unprecedented successes throughout the war, and your level of readiness and capability is extremely high. We are advancing several laws intended to strengthen the IDF and its readiness, and in doing so also ease the burden on the reserve troops. We must reinforce and expand the reserve array — this is a central mission in the IDF’s force build up process."
He also reflected on the post‑October 7 investigation. “In recent weeks, we concluded the inquiries into October 7. The inquiries are a crucial component in learning the lessons needed to prevent another October 7. We are leading the IDF toward learning, developing, and strengthening in order to prepare for future challenges. You are partners in advancing the IDF forward," he said.