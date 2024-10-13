At least 20 injured in drone strike in Binyamina, some in serious condition

Many casualties have been sustained from a drone strike in the Binyamin area of northern Israel.
Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin said that at least 20 people were injured Sunday evening from a drone strike launched by Hezbollah that exploded near Binyamina in northern Israel. The condition of some of the injured is defined as serious.
Hezbollah launched three UAVs. Air defense systems intercepted one of them after alarms in the Western Galilee, including in Acre and Nahariya. But one of the two UAVs penetrated deep into Israel, and the explosion occurred in the Binyamins area without triggering an alarm.
"There was a crazy boom, without any warning," said an eyewitness.
The serious incident comes in the wake of several other serious injuries recorded by Hezbollah's incessant barrages on Israeli communities at the same time as the battles that are currently taking place in the IDF's limited ground operation in southern Lebanon. On Wednesday, Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were killed by a direct hit in Kiryat Shmona.
Israel is also still struggling to deal with the threat of Hezbollah's UAVs, and an example of this came on the eve of Yom Kippur with the direct hit of a UAV launched from Lebanon on a sheltered housing facility for the elderly in Herzliya, in which there were no casualties, after the residents followed the directives of the Home Front Command.
