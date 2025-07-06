'Unbearable physical and emotional stress': IDF combat soldiers fight for leave instead of going straight into reserve duty

Dozens of active service infantry soldiers from the Kfir Brigade recently appealed to the chief of the IDF's manpower directorate after they were informed that, despite having served for over two years, with hardly any time away from the war, they would now have to forfeit their final leave before being discharged. They said they are considering an appeal to the Supreme Court, demanding that they be given leave as all other active duty soldiers receive in the final days of their service.
They were already informed that, after they are discharged from the compulsory service, they would immediately begin a four-month long deployment in the reserves, due to a critical shortage of manpower in the military brought on by the numbers of soldiers killed and wounded since the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war that Israel has been waging on multiple fronts.
The government's decision to add four additional months of service and scrap discharge leave was made in April at the same time as the coalition was promoting a bill to exempt ultra-Orthodox men from service.
The soldiers, who were represented by a military lawyer, said they understood the magnitude of the need for soldiers and would continue to serve in the reserves but they must have a break after the intensive fighting that has caused unbearable physical and emotional stress. They said the war in Gaza exposed them to difficult situations, including the death and wounding of comrades.
They said that, unlike soldiers who serve in non-combat roles and who have been given leave, they have been denied leave and were also discriminated against compared to reserve troops.
IDF officials said combat troops will see very little time off in the coming years. "The public better come to terms with that," they said. An official response from the military spokesperson referred reporters to the government's decision to extend service in the military.